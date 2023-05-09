 Lecture on entrepreneurship held : The Tribune India

campus notes

Lecture on entrepreneurship held

Students attend a lecture on entrepreneurship development in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A guest lecture on entrepreneurship development was organised by the Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and technology, here under the guidance of Director RK Dhawan. Kartik Kapur, managing partner, Adison Pharmaceuticals, Amritsar, was invited as guest speaker to guide students about entrepreneurship development skills. Kapur has done his B Pharm from Khalsa College of Pharmacy and M Pharm in industrial pharmacy from Manipal University. To become an entrepreneur in pharmacy and MLT, students were advised to first think of an innovative idea involving a product, service, process, or new technology with aim of gaining profit, people to support the work like employees, vendors and advisors, enough funding to support business and a clear business plan. “As a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, there is need to develop different departments like production, quality control and quality assurance according to good manufacturing guidelines (GMP). Even a small-scale enterprise can be started with very small capital, and even without opening a manufacturing plant, one can think of becoming an entrepreneur by tying up already established entrepreneurs and applying for loan licensing,” he said.

FDP on cybercrime begins atGCI

A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on Cyber Crime and Forensic Tools began today at Global Group of Institutes(GCI). The FDP is to be held from May 8 to 12 by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the Institute as a remote partner of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh. The programme is aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of the faculty members on the latest trends and techniques in the field of cybercrime and forensic tools. Two sessions were conducted today with Dr Mala Kalra AP, NITTAR, who conducted the session on “Cryptography Techniques for Securing Data” and Dr C Ramakrishna, professor, CSE department at NITTTR, Chandigarh, addressed the participants on “Challenges in Cryptography.” Over 40 faculty members attended the FDP on day one of the programme.

Farewell party organised

Waqt-e-Rukhst farewell party was organised at Khalsa College for Women. College Principal Surinder Kaur was chief guest on the occasion. Simranjit Kaur, BA semester IV student, on behalf of junior students expressed her passion, affection, love for seniors, and Ravneet Kaur BCA semester VI student on behalf of senior students expressed her love for the college, knowledge, love for teachers and juniors. On the occasion, Surinder Kaur addressed the students and wished them all the best for their future. She said that the name of the college was always associated with your career. She wished the students luck for future. In the end, the senior students presented the symbolic torch of knowledge and light to their junior students and gave a message to keep this bright light going like this.

Scholarship for girl toppers at DAV

DAV College, Amritsar, has announced special concessions for board toppers during admission for session 2023-24. For this, special concession in fees is being offered to the students, who get distinction and good percentage in previous exams. To mark the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, special scholarship has been started for girl students. With this, they will also be able to take admission in their desired course. This information was given by Principal Amardeep Gupta. He added that the admission cell had been started in the college for registration for those students whose results have not been declared. Amardeep said that SC students would get benefits as per Punjab government rules and regulations. DAV is giving free education and other benefits to SC students like any government college.

Red Cross Day celebrated

The Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Social Welfare Club of Goodwill International School organised a special programme to celebrate World Red Cross Day. Seeratjot Kaur, Class IX student, presented an informative essay on historical background and basic principles of the Red Cross. A poster-making competition was also conducted on the theme ‘Everything we do comes from the heart’. Harsimranpreet Kaur, Class VIII student, Gursimran Kaur of Class VII and Seerat of Class VII obtained first, second and third positions, respectively. Gurdial Singh, chairman and former secretary of Red Cross, gave a touching account of the book ‘Memory of Solferino’ written by Sir Henry Dunant, whose birthday is celebrated as World Red Cross Day. He also inspired the students to follow the basic principles of Red Cross i.e. selfless service to humanity without any discrimination. Principal Amandeep Singh and Director- Principal Jasbinder Kaur presented certificates to the winners.

