Lecture organised on creative writing

Amritsar, April 3
The English Literary Society of the Post Graduate Department of English, Khalsa College-Amritsar, organised an extension lecture on ‘Creative Writing and Publishing’ under the programme, ‘Meet The Author’.
Dr Gurpartap Singh Khairah, a Professor at Hindu College, graced the occasion as the resourceperson while Dr Mehal Singh, the Principal of the host college, presided over the event.
Prof Supninderjeet Kaur, Head of the department, welcomed the guests and introduced the subject expert. Dr Mehal Singh, in his address, emphasised the need of literature for the betterment of society. He said, “Literature is ‘magister vitae’, the director of life”. It protects and guides us through hardships.”
Dr Khairah discussed the creative process, the plot, structure, style and techniques employed in his well acclaimed novel, ‘How Dinkar lost his job and Found Life’. He explained the creative process and technicalities of publishing. He also answered the queries of the students.
