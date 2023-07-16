 Lectures held for NCC cadets : The Tribune India

Lectures held for NCC cadets

24 Punjab Battalion, NCC, organised lectures for cadets in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As per the instructions of Colonel Alok Dhami, Commanding Officer, 24 Punjab Battalion, NCC, on the fifth day of the camp, different types of lectures were conducted for the cadets, in which detailed information was provided about dental problems, health-related problems and traffic rules. On behalf of the Punjab Health Department, Dr Srijana Singh and her team provided detailed health-related information to the candidates. Dr Srijana Singh told the cadets that cancer was one of the growing serious and deadly diseases globally. He also gave information about oral cancer. On behalf of the traffic police, ASI Arvinder Singh and his team appealed to the cadets to follow the rules by making the students aware through pamphlets and taking an oath to follow the rules by the traffic police. He said nowadays every person was using phone and the internet. Many people become victims of cybercrime due to lack of proper knowledge of internet usage. Colonel Alok Dhami thanked him on behalf of the entire camp and honoured him with a memento.

Bronze for khalsa college pugilist

Vijay Kumar, a student of Khalsa College, has won a bronze medal for the Indian team in the international-level boxing competition in Tajikistan (Astana). In the competition, three players of the Indian team have won bronze medal, one of whom was from Khalsa College. On the occasion, college Principal Dr Mahal Singh congratulated player Vijay Kumar on this victory. Head of Department of Physical Education Dr Daljit Singh and boxing coach Baljinder Singh appreciated for his feat. Vijay Kumar, a student of MA Punjabi, won the bronze medal in the 60-kg weight category in the international level competition Elorda Cup-2023 held in Astana, Tajikistan. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said in the international boxing competition to be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) from July 20 to 22, seven players from Punjab will exhibit boxing, out of which four players are from college. He said college students Shubham Pandey (51 kg), Rajpinder Singh (57 kg), Vijay Kumar (63.5 kg) and Jashnpreet (71 kg) will participate in the competition.

DAV college holds Bridge Course

PG department of mathematics of DAV College Amritsar on Saturday concluded a bridge course on the fundamentals of mathematics for BCA and B SC IT students. The course was successfully conducted by the experienced and learned faculty of the mathematics department for the students who did not have mathematical background in Plus One and Plus Two classes. The main motive of this course was to make students fluent and better in the subject of mathematics. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta addressed the students and encouraged them to attend such courses, which are very helpful for them in future. He informed the students that such type of bridge courses are very helpful to the students as they acted as a bridge between the academics and the employment abilities of the students.

PMO certificates for students, staff

Bhavans received 110 certificates for students and staff from the PMO under Pariksha Pe Charcha, 2023. This initiative intends to seek the promise of our talented youth to build a brilliant and developed India. Bhavans Chairman Avinash Mahindru said Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth of the nation to work wholeheartedly for the country and society in the next 25 years, linking their goals with the development of the nation. "To achieve this resolution, we have to move forward with five principles - Great concept of developed India; liberation from the slave mentality; proud of our heritage; strengthening unity; and top priority to duty. Mahindru said students of the school would engage in multiple activities under the programme.

Kirtan darbar to be held at SGHPS

A kirtan darbar dedicated to Guru Harkrishan Sahib will be organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School (SGHPS), GT Road, by the Chief Khalsa Diwan and in all the institutions being run by it on Sunday. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra said in this kirtan darbar Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and several noted granthis will perform kirtan. Eminent religious and social personalities will be in attendance at the kirtan darbar. He requested all the members and the sangat to attend the kirtan darbar.

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

'Horizon 25' document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

