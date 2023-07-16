Lectures held for NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As per the instructions of Colonel Alok Dhami, Commanding Officer, 24 Punjab Battalion, NCC, on the fifth day of the camp, different types of lectures were conducted for the cadets, in which detailed information was provided about dental problems, health-related problems and traffic rules. On behalf of the Punjab Health Department, Dr Srijana Singh and her team provided detailed health-related information to the candidates. Dr Srijana Singh told the cadets that cancer was one of the growing serious and deadly diseases globally. He also gave information about oral cancer. On behalf of the traffic police, ASI Arvinder Singh and his team appealed to the cadets to follow the rules by making the students aware through pamphlets and taking an oath to follow the rules by the traffic police. He said nowadays every person was using phone and the internet. Many people become victims of cybercrime due to lack of proper knowledge of internet usage. Colonel Alok Dhami thanked him on behalf of the entire camp and honoured him with a memento.

Bronze for khalsa college pugilist

Vijay Kumar, a student of Khalsa College, has won a bronze medal for the Indian team in the international-level boxing competition in Tajikistan (Astana). In the competition, three players of the Indian team have won bronze medal, one of whom was from Khalsa College. On the occasion, college Principal Dr Mahal Singh congratulated player Vijay Kumar on this victory. Head of Department of Physical Education Dr Daljit Singh and boxing coach Baljinder Singh appreciated for his feat. Vijay Kumar, a student of MA Punjabi, won the bronze medal in the 60-kg weight category in the international level competition Elorda Cup-2023 held in Astana, Tajikistan. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said in the international boxing competition to be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) from July 20 to 22, seven players from Punjab will exhibit boxing, out of which four players are from college. He said college students Shubham Pandey (51 kg), Rajpinder Singh (57 kg), Vijay Kumar (63.5 kg) and Jashnpreet (71 kg) will participate in the competition.

DAV college holds Bridge Course

PG department of mathematics of DAV College Amritsar on Saturday concluded a bridge course on the fundamentals of mathematics for BCA and B SC IT students. The course was successfully conducted by the experienced and learned faculty of the mathematics department for the students who did not have mathematical background in Plus One and Plus Two classes. The main motive of this course was to make students fluent and better in the subject of mathematics. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta addressed the students and encouraged them to attend such courses, which are very helpful for them in future. He informed the students that such type of bridge courses are very helpful to the students as they acted as a bridge between the academics and the employment abilities of the students.

PMO certificates for students, staff

Bhavans received 110 certificates for students and staff from the PMO under Pariksha Pe Charcha, 2023. This initiative intends to seek the promise of our talented youth to build a brilliant and developed India. Bhavans Chairman Avinash Mahindru said Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth of the nation to work wholeheartedly for the country and society in the next 25 years, linking their goals with the development of the nation. "To achieve this resolution, we have to move forward with five principles - Great concept of developed India; liberation from the slave mentality; proud of our heritage; strengthening unity; and top priority to duty. Mahindru said students of the school would engage in multiple activities under the programme.

Kirtan darbar to be held at SGHPS

A kirtan darbar dedicated to Guru Harkrishan Sahib will be organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School (SGHPS), GT Road, by the Chief Khalsa Diwan and in all the institutions being run by it on Sunday. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra said in this kirtan darbar Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and several noted granthis will perform kirtan. Eminent religious and social personalities will be in attendance at the kirtan darbar. He requested all the members and the sangat to attend the kirtan darbar.