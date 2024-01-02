Left activists flay war in Palestine

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 1

The Left activists organised a rally here on Monday, the first day of the new year, to raise their voice against the US-led imperialists forces suppressing poor countries like Palestine and called upon people to defeat the fascist forces.

The activists of Revolutionary Marxists Party of India (RMPI), CPI, CPI (ML), Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha and others participated in the rally. Chaman Lal Darajke, Tara Singh Khehra, Nachhattar Singh, Narbhinder Singh Padhari and Balkar Singh Valtoha were among those who addressed the protest meeting.

The Left leaders also took a serious note of sectarianism sought to be created in the country to divide the people on the basis of religion and called upon people to be united to defeat these forces in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

#Palestine #Tarn Taran