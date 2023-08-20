Legal aid office inaugurated in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 19

Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Patron-in-Chief of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA), virtually inaugurated the office of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) in here on Saturday.

Justice Gurmit Singh Sandhawalia, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of PSLSA, said the scheme had been launched following the directives of the National Legal Services Authority.

The LADCS will function from Room No.104 located on the first floor of the Judicial Court Complex. The aim is to provide quality legal aid to poor people facing criminal proceedings in courts.

Justices Arun Palli and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan too were present. Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal impressed upon the LADCS authorities to work hard to ensure that there was a speedy disposal of cases. He said the system would have the full support of lawyers engaged in criminal cases.

