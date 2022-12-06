Legendary poet-writer Bhai Vir Singh remembered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

Legendary poet and writer Bhai Vir Singh had initiated Sikh renaissance while pioneering modern Punjabi literature, so he is rightly called the writer of the 20th century. A literary seminar, dedicated to his 150th birth anniversary, was held at Khalsa College of Education (KCE) here on Monday.

Recalling his incredible contribution as a literary scholar, Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh in his keynote address termed Bhai Vir Singh as a torch-bearer of Punjabi poetry and novel. While describing his life and history, he stated that Bhai Vir Singh’s persona was so big that every political, religious or social lineage took pride to get associated with him.

“His writings and disposition led to laying the foundation of various Sikh institutions which finally resulted in social awakening,” said Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC), who was the chief guest at the seminar. He said Bhai Vir Singh led to the rival of modern literature and thinking and his persona impacted every political and social initiation.

Historian and Sikh thinker Dr Inderjit Singh Gagoani also spoke in length about his life and writings. “His poetry and novels inspire the youth even today. His is the epitome of the Sikh heritage and culture. He was a journalist and thinker of par excellence,” said Gagoani.

Principal Dr Davinder Singh Chhina also emphasised how Bhai Vir Singh was the tallest figure in the history of Punjab. “After the British influence was rising, the Sikh identity was at stake. It was then that Bhai Veer Singh emerged on the scene at a historic juncture and took the lead to show the Punjab a way forward,” said Dr DS Chhina.

Dr Chhina said he was at the vanguard of the Singh Sabha Movement and played a key role in the formation of the iconic Khalsa College. He was also instrumental in creating a spiritual environment, human rights, Sikh heritage and would continue inspiring future generations.

Earlier, the speakers were welcomed at the campus by KCE vice-principal Dr Nirmaljit Kaur Sandhu. The faculty members, including Dean, Khalsa College, Taminder Singh Bhatia, Atam Randhawa, Bhupinder Singh, Heera Singh and Kuldeep Singh, were present.