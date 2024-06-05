Less than 3% voted for Emaan Singh Mann of SAD (A)

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Even as Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh registered his victory with a record margin of nearly two lakh votes from neighbouring Khadoor Sahib constituency, his counterpart Emaan Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) managed to get only 26,796 votes. Emaan got only 2.96 per cent of the total polled votes in the Lok Sabha elections for the Amritsar constituency.

SAD (Amritsar) led by Simranjit Singh Mann had withdrawn its candidate from Khadoor Sahib segment in support of Amritpal Singh. It is still surprising that the two candidates, who profess the same ideology, are far apart in terms of electoral success in the adjoining constituencies. Vishal Sidhu, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, also did not fare well as he got only 2733 (0.3 per cent) votes. Daswinder Kaur, joint candidate of the Communist Party of India and the CPI (Marxist) could get only 2,468 (0.27 per cent) votes. While the candidates of these two national parties failed miserably to garner votes, an Independent candidate Satbir Singh Jammu managed to get 3,399 (0.38 per cent) votes.

