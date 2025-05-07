DT
Home / Amritsar / 'Lifestyle modifications essential to achieve optimal patient outcomes'

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
Gastroenterologists from across the country converged at the GI Rendezvous conference to discuss the increasing prevalence of liver and gastrointestinal disorders.
Gastroenterologists from across the country converged at the GI Rendezvous conference, a national-level event to discuss the increasing prevalence of liver and gastrointestinal disorders. They emphasised the importance of lifestyle modifications with clinical interventions to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

The conference, which featured prominent speakers and experts in the field, highlighted the need for a multidisciplinary approach to managing complex gastrointestinal conditions. Dr YK Chawla, former Director of PGIMER Chandigarh, emphasised the importance of nutritional management strategies for patients with liver disease, stating that nutritional intervention is a fundamental component of treatment in chronic hepatic conditions.

“Nourishing the liver through early dietary modifications can significantly impact patient outcomes,” Dr Chawla said, adding that a well-planned diet can help manage liver dysfunction and prevent further damage.

Dr Sonal Asthana, a renowned liver transplant surgeon from Bangalore, shared insights from his extensive experience with liver transplantation in India. He noted that liver transplant is evolving, with more cadaveric transplants taking place as opposed to living donors.

The conference featured a range of sessions and discussions, including a session on robotic-assisted procedures led by Dr Sailesh Puntambekar. Dr Adarsh Chaudhary, a renowned pancreatobiliary surgeon, facilitated an engaging discussion on training and values in the medical fraternity.

“Patient engagement is critical in managing chronic conditions like liver disease,” said Dr Jagtesh Sidhu.

The conference highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the field of gastroenterology.

The GI Rendezvous conference featured presentations by distinguished speakers, including Dr Rajesh Bhojwani, Dr Vineet Jerath, Dr Varun Mehta, Dr Naveen Kumar (UK) and Dr Abhishek Deo, who addressed various topics related to liver and GI health.

