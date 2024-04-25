Lifting picks up as wheat arrival crosses 1 lakh MT mark in mandis across district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The efforts of the administration to expedite the lifting of wheat from grain markets in the district has started yielding results as procurement agencies have increased ferrying of the procured crop stocks to warehouses.

After a meeting to review the progress of the procurement process, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said all agencies had lifted more wheat stocks from dana mandis during the last 72 hours than that of the crop purchased in the corresponding period.

He said all agencies on an average lifted 177 per cent of grains procured in the last three days. He said the state government agency topped in lifting of the wheat stock. He said the agency lifted 290 per cent of the wheat stocks it had purchased in the last three days.

Similarly, other agencies such as Pungrain lifted 176 per cent, Markfed 174 per cent and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 112 per cent of the wheat stocks procured in the last 72 hours.

Thori said procurement agencies had been instructed to lift all of their procured stocks so that more space was available for the fresh produce arriving at mandis from fields.

During a visit to the Majitha grain market, Thori held a meeting with officials, commission agents and farmers and listened to grievances. Thori also instructed officials to resolve issues being faced by farmers, workers and arhtias at grain markets.

Meanwhile, with arrival of 38,168 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat on Tuesday, the total crop arrival crossed 1 lakh MT mark in the district. Mandi officials said 1.07 Lakh MT wheat crop had arrived in grain markets so far.

Of the total crop that had come to the mandis in the district, nearly 84 per cent (90,934 MT) had already been procured by agencies. The four government agencies procured a total of 82,236 MT while private traders purchased 8,698 MT of wheat till date.

