Light rain brings respite from humidity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

An intermittent spell of rain since early in the morning brought down the mercury, offering much needed respite to people. However, low-lying areas in the city witnessed waterlogging.

Both rural and urban areas of the district experienced showers early in the day today. The spell did not last for more than two hours but provided relief from the hot and humid weather that had been prevailing in the region for the last several days.

The weather in the city turned pleasant as temperature dropped after rainfall. The city today recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2° while the minimum temperature was 25.4°. The day was mostly cloudy.

The downpour started around 5 am and left some of the roads flooded in almost two hours. The Heritage Street and BRTS route also witnessed waterlogging.