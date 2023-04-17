Link Metro bus routes with tourist places: Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 16

Though the government is plying Metro buses under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) since 2017, the authorities didn’t show any concern over linking the bus route with major tourist spots of the city. Last month, the state government inaugurated the Colonial Hydropower Plant at Taran Wala Pul, which is well-connected with the BRTS route. The Metro station is just outside the hydropower plant.

Apart from this, a number of historical monuments and important places of the city are on the BRTS route but no efforts have been made to link these tourist places with the Metro bus to attract tourists. Lakhs of international and domestic tourists visit the city every year.

The Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum is located in front of the Metro bus station at the India Gate on the Attari-Wagah road. The historic Ram Bagh is just outside the Novelty Chowk Metro bus station. The Deorhi Ram Bagh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh is at a walking distance from the Civil Hospital Metro station.

“From the tourism point of view, all historic monuments should be linked with the BRTS route for the convenience of the tourists. Now, lakhs of tourists from all over the world visit the city. They pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib and leave the city within a few hours. There are several important and historic places which can attract tourists to stay for one or two days in the city. The BRTS can be used to link all these tourist attractions. The district administration and the Tourism Department should make exclusive plans for the tourists so that they can explore the local culture, history and art,” said Michal Rahul, an activist.

“The BRTS authorities should start special Metro buses for the Attari-Wagah border so that tourists can attend the retreat ceremony. The tourists can enjoy a comfortable and safe ride in air-conditioned buses instead of auto-rickshaws,” said Naresh Johar, a regular passenger.

