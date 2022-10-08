Link voter ID with Aadhaar card: Electoral Officer

Amritsar, October 7
Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Electoral Officer Surinder Singh has issued directions regarding the upcoming special summary revision of photo-based voter list, rationalisation of polling stations and linking of voter card with Aadhaar card here today.
Surinder Singh said every person whose name is listed in the voter list should tell his Aadhaar number to his voter registration officer in form no. 6-B and the work had started from August 1. This form is available with the Booth Level Officers. They will also be sent door-to-door to collect the Aadhaar details of voters.
