Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 2

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday whole stock of liquor and beer was stolen from a vend at Bhullar village located on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road.

Lovjeet Singh, the wine shop salesman, told the Sadar police that thieves entered the vend after breaking a wall and took away 120 bottles, 129 halves and 182 quarters of different brands of English and country-made liquor and beer.

The thieves took away small pouches of wine and beer too, he said. The salesman said battery and inverter were also stolen from the liquor vend.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered by the police in this connection.

#Tarn Taran