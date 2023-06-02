Liquor case: Eatery owner refutes city police's claim

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

In response to the police raid conducted at a restaurant and bar “Hoppers” at Ranjit Avenue on the intervening night of May 29 and 30, the owner of bar and restaurant claimed that they have a valid licence to serve liquor. The police had seized the liquor from bar alleging that they didn’t have a valid liquor licence for the year 2023-24

A case had been registered against the manager of the restaurant under the Excise Act. The management of the restaurant claimed that allegations made by the police were misinterpreted. “Hoppers has a valid excise hard bar licence since March 2020. It is being regularly renewed yearly and is currently having the same for year 2023-24,” said restaurant management.

“We appreciate the sincere efforts of police under the guidance of our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for conducting raids at various places across the state for snubbing the use of illegal substances. During the raid, the team confiscated government duty paid liquor purchased on valid excise permits, which is totally unfair and unlawful. In the past two days, there has been widespread circulation of this misleading raid news on social media platforms, newspapers and electronic media. The news has impacted our business events. We request the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, to kindly look into the matter and do the rightful,” said Rajanbir Singh from Hoppers.

Meanwhile, ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa claimed that previous licence was valid till March 31. The police raided the restaurant on May 29. The licence fee was deposited on May 30. It is clearly mentioned in the licence that renewal is subject to the payment of prescribed licence fee and security, he said.