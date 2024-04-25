Liquor recovered from car

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

The Chohla Sahib police recovered 2,96,250 ML of illicit liquor from a car on Tuesday. On seeing the police party, the car driver escaped from the spot.

Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said the car was impounded by a police party led by ASI Gurmej Singh. The car was going from Kambo Dhaewala village in the mand area towards Marhana village. The DSP said the car driver would be identified and arrested soon.

In the second incident, the Patti Sadar police recovered 15,000 ML of illicit liquor from Mangal Singh of Sabhra village on Tuesday. Mangal was arrested on the spot.

In the third incident the police seized 6,750 ML of illicit liquor from the house of Pargat Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind village. He was arrested on the spot by the police. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act were registered against the three suspects at the respective police stations. The police said illicit liquor distilled in the mand area along the Beas river was being sold in the nearby villages.

