Liquor seized from Shinda's godown

Amritsar, February 13
The Excise Department has confiscated around 48 boxes of illicit English wine from a godown allegedly belonging to a Congress leader and former municipal councillor, Surinder Kumar Shinda.
Excise and Taxation Officer Inderjit Singh said they had got a tip-off that boxes of illegal English wine, meant for distribution during the elections, had reached a godown in Haripura area. He said as the team raided the spot, they found 48 boxes of liquor. He said the police also found the Congress flags from the godown.
Getting a wind of it, the BJP leaders also reached the scene, but by the time the excise official had handed over the wine to the police.
Dr Ram Chawla, BJP candidate from Amritsar Central constituency, said the liquor was to be distributed for luring voters during the elections.
Shinda, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said he had rented out the godown several years ago and had no information or connection with the seized liquor or flags.
Excise officials said the liquor was handed over to the police and an appropriate action would be taken after a probe. Parmod Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station, said investigations were under progress. He said the Excise Department would give them the report regarding the seizure and an action would be taken accordingly.
