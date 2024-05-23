Liquor smuggler held

Amritsar, May 22
With the arrest of a liquor smuggler from Tarn Taran, the city police on Wednesday claimed to have broken the backbone of a racket being operated from the neighbouring district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the police arrested Sajanpreet Singh, alias Sajan, of Jagatpura village falling under the Chabal police station and seized 185 bottles of illicit liquor during a raid in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The police also confiscated a Honda City car which was being used for smuggling liquor to Amritsar.
“He was arrested during interrogation of Raj Singh, alias Raju, of Anngarh area and jail inmate Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, of Anngarh area,” she said. She said Raju was held by the Gate Hakima police with 160 bottles of illicit liquor recently. His interrogation led to the arrest Sandeep Singh who was lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail. He was brought on production warrant from there. His interrogation revealed that Sajanpreet was smuggling extra neutral alcohol (ENA) being used for manufacturing of illicit liquor. Immediately, a police team raided the location of Sajanpreet Singh in Tarn Taran and arrested him with the help of the Tarn Taran police.
