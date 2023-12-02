 Literary event marks centenary of Government Medical College : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Literary event marks centenary of Government Medical College

Literary event marks centenary of Government Medical College

Seminar, meetings held on enriching Punjabi language

Literary event marks centenary of Government Medical College

Dignitaries during the event in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

As part of the Punjabi Month-2023 being celebrated by the state government, District Language Officer Paramjit Singh Kalsi chaired a literary seminar at Government Medical College coinciding with its ongoing centenary year celebrations. The event also kick-started the department’s month-long literary initiatives to promote Punjabi language and its rich vocabulary through literature. A meeting of eminent Punjabi writers of the district was held and a seminar on Punjabi language conducted, with special guest Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, in attendance.

Dr Dharam Singh, eminent academician and former faculty, Guru Nanak Dev University, stressed on development of medical education in Punjabi language. Writer and scholar Dr Baljit Singh Dhillon, Dr Tejdeep Singh, celebrated Punjabi poet Artinder Sandhu and literary critic Bhupinder Singh Sandhu participated as special guests. They spoke about the rich repertoire of Punjabi language’s vocabulary. Writer Dr Baljit Singh Dhillon informed that many doctors of Amritsar have created an indelible mark and unique identity in Punjabi literature. “Their achievements in literature and language promotion must be celebrated. The many names that I can think of include Dr Swarajbir Singh, Dr Daljit Singh, Dr Sham Sunder Deepti and Dr Ravindra who have been prominently writing in Punjabi and their body of work as writers is celebrated.”

Dr Ravijit Singh and Dr Karnail Singh, sons of celebrated ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Daljit Singh, were honoured by the Language Department. Jaspal Kaur’s story collection ‘Uhliaen De Aar Par’ and the edition of magazine ‘Akhar’ were also launched on the occasion.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
Trending

When Henry Kissinger called Indira Gandhi a b***h, Nixon refers to her as an 'old witch'

7
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

8
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day