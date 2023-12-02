Literary event marks centenary of Government Medical College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

As part of the Punjabi Month-2023 being celebrated by the state government, District Language Officer Paramjit Singh Kalsi chaired a literary seminar at Government Medical College coinciding with its ongoing centenary year celebrations. The event also kick-started the department’s month-long literary initiatives to promote Punjabi language and its rich vocabulary through literature. A meeting of eminent Punjabi writers of the district was held and a seminar on Punjabi language conducted, with special guest Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, in attendance.

Dr Dharam Singh, eminent academician and former faculty, Guru Nanak Dev University, stressed on development of medical education in Punjabi language. Writer and scholar Dr Baljit Singh Dhillon, Dr Tejdeep Singh, celebrated Punjabi poet Artinder Sandhu and literary critic Bhupinder Singh Sandhu participated as special guests. They spoke about the rich repertoire of Punjabi language’s vocabulary. Writer Dr Baljit Singh Dhillon informed that many doctors of Amritsar have created an indelible mark and unique identity in Punjabi literature. “Their achievements in literature and language promotion must be celebrated. The many names that I can think of include Dr Swarajbir Singh, Dr Daljit Singh, Dr Sham Sunder Deepti and Dr Ravindra who have been prominently writing in Punjabi and their body of work as writers is celebrated.”

Dr Ravijit Singh and Dr Karnail Singh, sons of celebrated ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Daljit Singh, were honoured by the Language Department. Jaspal Kaur’s story collection ‘Uhliaen De Aar Par’ and the edition of magazine ‘Akhar’ were also launched on the occasion.