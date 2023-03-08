Literati hold discussion on Naturedeep Kahlon’s prose book

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

A discussion was held on literary writer Naturedeep Kahlon’s prose book, ‘Yadan de Sanduk’, at Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthana here on Tuesday.

The event commenced with the welcome speech by Sehbaz Khan and Munza Khan. Satnam Kaur Tughalwala and Dr Niram Joshan read papers on the book. Dr Sukhbir Kaur Mahal, Director of Bhai Vir Singh Nivas Asthan, said cultural memories instill the human life with colours.

Deep Devinder Singh, a short story writer, pointed out that the book is an achievement of portraying valuable human values and behavior created by our elders. Artinder Sandhu, the Editor of the Ekam Magazine, congratulated the author.

Among others, Amandeep Singh Kahlon, Kulbir Singh Brar, Vijayta Bhardwaj, Rajan Mann, Subedar Inderjit Singh, Sukhdarshan Kaur Gurjit Kaur Ajnala and Nirmal Kotla also participated in the discussion.