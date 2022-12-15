Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Only one and a half months are left for the incumbent MC General House to end. It seems the elections would be delayed due to non-completion of the process of delimitation of wards. The Department of Local Government of the Punjab Government has asked the MC to submit the report of delimitation survey being conducted for the MC elections.

Now, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh will join the field staff and check the shortcomings of the ongoing survey. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has already held a review meeting with Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh and sector officers conducting the survey to check the progress.

The MC Commissioner has issued orders to complete it as soon as possible. After the orders of the MC Commissioner, the MC officials claimed that the survey report would be submitted within one or two days. Sector officers Vishal Wadhawan, Rajendra Sharma, MTP Meharban Singh and Executive Engineer SS Malli have also been deployed to complete the survey.

Currently, there are some errors in the survey of some sectors. Officials are making efforts to rectify the errors. The population that has migrated from some places is also being cross-checked.

The Director of the Local Bodies Department has issued instructions to the MC Commissioner that the MC elections are going to be held in four cities of Punjab — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala. In this regard, a delimitation board has been constituted by the Local Bodies Department. The Director of the Local Bodies has sought the list of five councillors of different political parties from the Commissioner by December 15 for constitution of Delimitation Board. The opinion of the councillors of all party would be taken in the meeting of the delimitation board.

As the term of the MC team would end on January 25 next year, the election process should start at least three months before the elections. There is no announcement of date by the government as yet.