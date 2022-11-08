 Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir : The Tribune India

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Incentives to give fillip to investment act as encouragement

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

After the extension of tax holiday and other rebates to industries under the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, several local industrialists are moving there while many are contemplating to shift base.



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 7

After the extension of tax holiday and other rebates to industries under the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, several local industrialists are moving there while many are contemplating to shift base.

A local resident Pankaj Mehra, director, Mehra Wax Products Private Limited, said over a month ago the construction of the new plant in the industrial area of Ghati near Kathua in Jammu region commenced. He said they were not immediately winding up their local unit which has been manufacturing wax rolls, used to strengthen different types of yarn, since 1977. It supplies about 1,000 metric tonnes of wax rolls across the country, which are sold to yarn manufacturing units in Ludhiana, Bathinda, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and MP. He said gradually they would shift the machinery. “Within a year after applying online for 9,000 square yards of land, actual construction work commenced,” he said.

Mehra got the land at Rs 600 per square yard which is unimaginable in this city. There will be no GST for 10 years, 30 per cent refund on capital subsidy, power supply at Rs 4 per unit and many other financial benefits. He said many other units in different sectors were moving to Kathua where no house on rent is available at this time.

Piara Lal Seth, president of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), said despite repeated requests to successive governments to create a land bank for the industrialists to provide them site at moderate rates besides minimum power tariff and incentives to border areas, nothing was done.

He said the Union government was providing four types of stimulus, namely, capital investment incentive, capital interest subvention, goods and services tax linked incentive and working capital interest subvention to industries in Jammu and Kashmir. Though the government had fixed the goal to attract capital investments in the hill state at Rs 28,400 crore up to 2037, it was likely to meet the target soon, Seth added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

3
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

5
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

10
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Truck, tractor-trailer laden with sand seized

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students