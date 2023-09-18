 Local iron & steel industry losing shine : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Workers make screws, nuts and bolts at a factory in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Known for the iron and steel industry about a decade ago, the holy city has now only 122 working units against 800.

Loss of the holy city is gain of China imported material, hardware industries based in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi, UP’s Aligarh and Gujarat’s Rajkot, said hardware manufacturer Ranjan Aggarwal.

He said the malady was that no government ever bothered to know the reason behind closure of the industry. He said as a result, the employment generation capacity of the industry also came down from about 50,000 over a decade ago to around 8,000 presently.

The hardware industry here was a leader in the country in manufacturing and supplying screws, nails, fastners, POP screws, bolts and nuts. The city is fast losing its edge of being a domestic market leader in screws and nut and bolts to China, industry watchers have observed.

Samir Goel, another hardware manufacturer, said almost all local hardware units fall under the MSME category. The government must extend support to these units with research and development aid and associate them with engineering colleges. Only then there was a slim chance of their revival, he said.

After the government closed all its laboratories except one in Batala, they do not have any other alternative but to set up one within the unit to test qualities of all kind of steel, he said. “Chinese screws have flooded the Indian market, edging out the city’s leadership position as the screw manufacturing hub of the country,” he said.

“Chinese screw is a little costlier than the domestically manufactured. However, it is still preferred for being superior in quality and strength due to technical upgrade of Chinese small scale industry,” he said.

“To manufacture quality product, the industry needs huge investments. China has upgraded its technology by installing sophisticated and costly heat treatment plants. On the other hand, local MSME plants are being run with obsolete technology with a capacity of handling only 40 tonne raw material,” he said.

“Local industry is entirely dependent upon remote eastern states for raw material needs which only add to its investment cost,” said Goel.

#Baddi #China #Jammu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

3
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

4
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

5
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

6
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

7
Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

8
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

9
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online ‘task fraud’

Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'

The fraudsters contact the man on Whatsapp and tell him that...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

Mini-bus plan to link city with rural areas moves at snail's pace

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts