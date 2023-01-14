Lohri celebrated at school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Festival of Lohri was celebrated at DAV International School with exuberance and fanfare. The entire atmosphere of the school was absorbed in the festive spirit and echoed the melodious vocals of “Sunder Munderiye Ho” and the vivacious singing and dance performances of both students and teachers absorbed and assimilated the feelings of the festival. The students and teachers sang songs immersed in rich cultural folklore of Punjab. Principal Dr Anjana Gupta greeted and encouraged the students to value their cultural heritage. She lit the Lohri bonfire, the hallmark of the festival, and distributed rewari, peanuts, popcorn etc. among people gathered there.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Festival of Lohri was celebrated with fanfare on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. Tiny-tots of primary and pre-primary showcased their talent by making creative and colourful posters with popcorns and groundnut peels. Kites made with sticks and ribbons were also the main attraction. In addition, young Ashramites gleefully presented Punjabi boliyaan and folk Lohri songs wearing traditional Punjabi attire through virtual platform due to bitter cold and dense fog. Prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of one and all. It was a gala time as the teachers danced around the holy bonfire. The positive vibes of Lohri filled the air with happiness. The celebrations of the festival of joy, thrill and excitement concluded following rich tradition of distribution of groundnuts, rewari and sweets. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan congratulated staff and students.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, organised a special assembly on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Students paid rich tribute to one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders and social reformer Swami Vivekanand. They highlighted his contribution towards the nation and also spoke about his ideals, values and ideology. Remembering his words, “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.” The students took a pledge to serve the nation with the same sincerity. To commemorate National Youth Day, two officers of 12 PB Air SQN.NCC Amritsar, JWO RK Sharma and JWO Laxman Singh were present on the occasion. NCC cadets of the school enacted a role play on a theme aiming to educate young people to bring a positive change in the society.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes celebrated the festival of Lohri with great zeal, enthusiasm and festive spirit at its campus on Friday. The management, faculty and staff joined in the celebration with great fervour. The faculty added a cultural touch to the celebrations by singing melodious traditional folk songs marking the festival of Lohri. Women faculty staff added more charm to the festivities by performing giddha around the bonfire. Chairman Dr BS Chandi and vice-chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi along with campus director Dr MS Saini, wished a joyous and happy Lohri to all and prayed for the best for all members of the Global fraternity.

GNDU wins taekwondo c’ship

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) won the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo (Women) Championship with 55 points. Rohtak MDU and University of Kerala secured the second and third position with 26 and nine points respectively. This championship was organised in Indoor Multipurpose Gymnasium of GNDU campus. As many as 1,000 players of various 200 universities of the country participated in the championship. Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge, university Sports Department, said in the championship, competitions of 49-53 kg, 53-57 kg and +73 kg were organised on the first day. On the second day, the competitions of 46-49 kg, 57-62 kg, Poomsae Individual and Poomsae Team were organised. The competitions of under 46kg, 67-73 kg and mix pair were held on January 11 and on Friday, 62-67 kg competitions were organised.

Path, hawan solemnised at AGC

To mark the beginning of the new session of January 2023, Amritsar Group of Colleges organised Sri Akhand Sahib Path and Hawan Yagya. As per college tradition, the pious ritual is being solemnised in the campus, in which AGC Chairman Amit Sharma, Finance Director Ragini Sharma, Managing Director Dr Rajneesh Arora, Principal Dr VK Banga, along with the whole faculty and staff members marked their presence.