 Lohri of hope, traditions and colour : The Tribune India

Meenu Sehgal, a BJP leader, and local residents celebrate Lohri in Amritsar on Thursday.



Lohri brings warmth and festive spirit amid harsh winters. The city was immersed in celebrations on Thursday. Tribune reporter Neha Saini and lensmen Vishal Kumar and Sunil Kumar capture the festive fervour.  

Sundar Mundriye, ni tera kaun vichara, Dulha bhatti wala……and so on. Warm bonfire to cry up in winters, with some dhol and dance is what Lohri season is made of. As the first festival of 2023 is marked in Punjab, spirited Lohri celebrations were held at several institutions in city today. District Red Cross Society organised a kite fair at Khalsa College in which Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Johal specially participated and enjoyed kite flying. Sudan appealed to the residents of the city and said that we should celebrate our festivals in a traditional manner, especially Lohri’s kite flying should not become a deadly sport for others.

Residents with colourful kites during the fair on the eve of Lohri at Khalsa College in Amritsar on Thursday.

He flew kites using traditional thread manjha and shun Chinese string. He said that the district administration launched a campaign against Chinese string and the police administration is registering leaflets against illegal sellers. Later, the DC also participated in Lohri celebrations at The Amritsar Press Club. In another warm and traditional Lohri celebratios, local artists, writers, literature lovers, art lovers and writers celebrated Lohri festival in the courtyard of Virsa Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and others during the kite fair at Khalsa College.

Folklore of Dulha Bhatti and Lohri songs reverberated along with dhol beats as artists performed Gidda and Bhangra. President of the society, Kewal Dhaliwal, secretary Ramesh Yadav and all the executive members of Virsa Vihar Society wished all the artists of city and region. GNDU also held colourful and spirited Lohri celebrations as VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that this Lohri is special for university. “We have had several academic and sports achievements in the past year like getting second best ranking in the country by NAAC and winning MAKA trophy for record 24th time that we would like to celebrate. Lohri is a festival of hope, warmth and colour. We wish that our year ahead would be just like that,” he said.

GNDU staff and teachers celebrate Lohri in Amritsar.

People celebrate aroud a bonfire on GNDU campus.

A man prepares string used in kite flying in Amritsar on Thursday.

Artistes and writers at Virsa Vihar in Amritsar.

GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu with staff members celebrate Lohri on the campus in Amritsar on Thursday.

Students and staff of Global Insititute celebrate in Amritsar.

