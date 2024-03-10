Lok Adalat settles over 4K cases in Gurdaspur

Tribune Reporters

Gurdaspur, March 9

A total of 4,737 cases were settled in the one-day National Lok Adalat held at the judicial complex here in which Rs 16.12 crore was awarded to litigants.

The Lok Adalat was held under the direction of Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority. Rajinder Aggarwal, District Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the Gurdaspur District Legal Services Authority (GDLSA), and Sumit Bhalla, Secretary of the GDLSA, presided over the proceedings.

The judicial complex was teeming with litigants and their lawyers since morning. The cases that came up for hearing and adjudication before all the 14 benches pertained to bank recovery, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bill recovery cases, service matters relating to pay allowance.

23,272 cases disposed of in Amritsar

Amritsar: A total of 23,272 cases were solved at the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority here on Saturday.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, said Lok Adalat Benches were set up at district courts in Amritsar and at sub- divisional courts in Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib.

She said cases in categories, including criminal compoundable, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills, telecoms, MACT matters, labour disputes and traffic challans, were taken up by Benches.

She said in all 49 Benches were constituted out of 23 were at district courts along with one Bench of the Permanent Lok Adalat, besides two Benches each at Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib.

Apart from judicial Benches, the district administration also constituted 17 Benches at its own level for taking up and disposal of cases. Four Benches were constituted by the counselling cell of the police to take up cases pertaining to crime against women. One Bench of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and one of Cooperative Societies Bank were also constituted at their own level. Rachhpal Singh, Civil Judge, Senior Division, said a total of 31,936 cases were taken up, of which 23,272 were settled.

2,083 cases solved in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: On the instructions of National Legal Service Authority, a total number of 2,083 cases were disposed of in the Lok Adalat organised on Saturday in the district. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), informed that under the supervision of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, 13 benches were formed to hear the cases in the district.

There were nine benches in Tarn Taran, three for Patti subdivision and one for Khadoor Sahib subdivision. Pratima Arora said a total of 4,093 cases came for hearing in the Lok Adalat and out of these 2,083 cases were settled. Pratima Arora said a recovery of Rs 9.15 crore (approximately) was made.

