Lok Sabha elections: Party high command to decide on aligning with SAD, says Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 7

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today refused to be categorical on his party having a political alliance with its former ally SAD again in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing BJP workers of Khadoor Saheb constituency in Tarn Taran on Monday, Jakhar said it was for the party high command to decide on aligning with SAD in the parliamentary elections.

He said he has been given the duty to strengthen the party in Punjab for which he was leaving no stone unturned and added that he was convening a party workers’ meeting at the district level to convey the message of the Prime Minister and instill confidence among the party rank and file. He declared that the BJP was in a position to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab as it has strong candidates in each constituency.

Jakhar accused the Congress of striking a bargain with AAP at the cost of its own workers’ interests and said the Opposition was weak for it was neither united nor had an acceptable leader. He also accused the AAP government in Punjab of having failed on all fronts as reflected in the destruction wreaked by floods. Compensation was yet to be announced, he alleged.

Harjit Singh Sandhu, district president, former minister Surjit Kumar Jiani and Anoop Singh Bhullar were among those who addressed the gathering.

