Lok Sabha poll: Independent candidate to support Amritpal Singh

Tarn Taran, May 25

Jaswant Singh, contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has announced to extend his support to Amritpal Singh, head, Waras Punjab De, who is contesting the LS poll as an Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

Jaswant Singh, in the presence of Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh who is heading the election campaign in the absence of his son, organised a press conference here on Saturday. He said he was impressed by the proposed move of Amritpal Singh to make the state drug free and baptize Sikh youth.

Tarsem Singh thanked Jaswant Singh for proposing to extend his support to Amritpal Singh and urged him to hold door-to-door canvassing for Amritpal Singh. At present, Amritpal Singh is in Dibrugarh (Assam) jail under NSA.

There are a total of 27 candidates in the election fray including 18 Independent candidates. The main candidates for the LS elections are Amritpal Singh (Independent), Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP), Kulbir Singh Zira (Congress), Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD) and Manjit Singh Manna (BJP), Satnam Singh (BSP) and Gurdial Singh (CPI).

