Lok Sabha Poll: Question candidates on stray dog menace: Chawla to voters

Amritsar, March 19
The dog menace should be the main issue in the upcoming elections, says former health minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla. She often opposes Manika Gandhi and her activism for the protection of stray dogs. Talking about the stray dog menace in Chawla, she said, “The people of Punjab are suffering from the terror of dogs. Every year, thousands of people are bitten by dogs. Some people even die after dog bites and related accidents. The streets and intersections are not safe due to the huge presence of dogs, and even the common people are afraid to go out on the streets at night.”
Residents unsafe
Speaking on the major issues of the poll, Chawla said, “Now the first promise that should be taken from the candidates, who are contesting the Parliament elections and come to seek votes, is that they should save Punjab and the country from dogs. It has to be remembered that this promise should not be made only in words; if possible, it should be taken in writing from every candidate that they will free Punjab and the country from the terror of dogs. When dogs are not on the streets, there will be neither noise pollution nor filth in the streets and markets. This is a golden opportunity to take advantage of elections to get rid of the terror of dogs. If this commitment is not taken from our future MPs, then five years will have to be spent like this.”
Chawla states that curbing the dog population is a policy measure of the Central Government. The local bodies department is also completely responsible for this negligence, but there should be policy changes regarding stray dogs,” added Chawla.
