Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 1

Residents of the holy city were not satisfied with the functioning of the civic body in the past year, but they are hopeful that the new body of the MC General House would be elected and officials of the MC would also act towards resolving the civic issues.

The residents are expecting better sanitation, early redress of drinking water and sewer complaints, improved condition of parks, strengthened street and road infrastructure and good public transport.

Surinder Sultanwind, a resident, said, “The issue of non-lifting of garbage needs to be taken up and resolved at the earliest. The door-to-door collection service was started in 2016 and the workers of the solid waste management company used to visit every household daily. But nowadays, they visit the area twice a week. The company vehicles are worn-out and it needed a new fleet of vehicles for garbage lifting. The MC should take a step in this regard at the earliest as heaps of garbage on every corner have become an eyesore.”

Karmanjit Singh, a student from Khankot, said, “The government should immediately resume the Metro bus service, which was grounded around six months ago. The service was very economical for general passengers and offered free travel to the students. Several girl students dropped their study as they cannot afford the transportation charges. The MC should make efforts to resume the service.”

Michal Rahul, a tourism activist, said, “The MC should remove encroachments from the historic Ram Bagh to revive its glory. The buildings have been renovated by the ASI, but it is the responsibility of the MC to check incidents of trespass, encroachments and preserve century-old heritage trees. The condition of roads and street lights should be improved keeping in view the rising footfall of national and international tourists in the city.”

“We hope that with the start of 24x7 canal-based water supply, the issue of water contamination would be addressed in 2024. Work on it should be completed within the stipulated time. The sewerage treatment plant at Khapar Kheri should be upgraded to address sewer line choking issues,” said Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Kot Khalsa.