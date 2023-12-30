 Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

The Amritsar Improvement Trust office at Ranjit Avenue.



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 29

The Punjab Government appointed senior AAP leader Ashok Talwar as the Chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust on January 12. However, the appointment letter was issued on April 3, after considerable delay. The new chairman has, however, failed to live up to the expectations of the residents in providing better civic amenities in localities managed by the Improvement Trust. Posh localities including Ranjit Avenue, New Amritsar, GTB Nagar and several market complexes are being managed by the AIT. While residential areas have been facing poor sanitation and infrastructure related issues, commercial areas such as Nehru Shopping Complex and District Shopping Complex are facing problems like encroachment, poor upkeep, inadequate urinals and littering. The footpaths at Ranjit Avenue have been encroached upon by vendors but the AIT seems helpless.

Several development works still in limbo

Several development works announced by the AIT in the past are in limbo. The shops and SCOs allotted in New Amritsar market two years back have not been developed due to scarcity of funds. Hundreds of flats raised for the low income group (LIG) under the 211-acre Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar scheme (better known as the Mall Mandi Scheme) are in a shambles. The apathy of Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) led to the accumulation of garbage and dumping of refuse over these vital surface infrastructure. However, the AIT gave Rs 50 crore to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust last year.

Ownership rights after 50yrs of allotment by AIT

Around 50 years after the allotment of properties, the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) finally started transfer of the ownership rights (intkal) to the beneficiaries of various township schemes under a special campaign in May 2023. Since the 1970s, the process of acquiring land for developing the townships and allotment of properties had started in the city. Since then, the process of transferring the ownership rights was pending. A large number of residential and commercial localities have been developed by the Amritsar Improvement Trust during the past five decades. Ironically, the beneficiaries of various town planning schemes did not get the necessary documents relating to ownership rights from the AIT. Due to negligence on the part of AIT, the beneficiaries face problems regarding property ownership. Several disputes were being reported regarding the ownership of these properties.

Former AIT Chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted a regular bail to Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Dinesh Bassi in a corruption case in February. A case was registered against Bassi in July 2022 for criminal breach of trust and other offences under Sections 409, 201 and 120-B of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

AIT Law Officer Gautam Majithia booked by VB

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) booked Gautam Majithia, an advocate of the Improvement Trust, Amritsar, for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in lieu of getting the land acquisition compensation released. Majithia had been booked on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Pratap Avenue, Amritsar. Majithia had reportedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for release of the additional compensation of 20 bigha acquired by the Improvement Trust on March 25, 2022. A court had ordered the release of 20 per cent compensation for the land to the complainant. When Jatinder Singh approached the advocate, he demanded Rs 20 lakh to get it released, of which he already had taken Rs 8 lakh as bribe.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Amid cold wave, shelter homes open for homeless, beggars

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab