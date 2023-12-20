Looking back 2023: Amritsar MC draws flak for its failure to provide basic amenities to residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 19

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to achieve anything remarkable during the year 2023. Rather, the civic body drew flak because of its failure to provide basic amenities to residents. The MC General House was dissolved on January 21 after which it was the responsibility of officials to address issues faced by residents.

A low-capacity sewage treatment plant at Khaper Kheri village in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Sewer blockage in Chheharta area

With the low capacity sewage treatment plant at Khaper Kheri village, the Chheharta area witnessed blockage of sewer lines and water accumulation in streets throughout summers. Sewage overflowed from manholes. The problem of blocked sewer lines still continues in Chheharta, Guru Ki Wadali, Ghanupur Kale, Naraingarh and several other localities. Residents of the Chheharta area have staged several demonstrations to get the issue resolved, but to no avail.

Bhagtanwala garbage dump issue unsolved

The Bhagtanwala garbage dump issue remained unsolved even this year. The years old promise of processing lakhs of tonnes of legacy waste through bioremediation at the Bhagtanwala garbage dump remains unfulfilled. Piles of garbage continue to grow with each passing day on the 25-acre dump site. The MC has failed to remove the 30-foot-heap of waste in middle of the dumping ground. The MC has also failed to provide respite to residents living near the dumping site.

E-autos project hanging fire

Much hyped pilot project to replace diesel autos with e-autos failed to give any result. After protests by diesel auto-rickshaw drivers in September, the MC, the district administration and the traffic police suspended the drive to seize illegal diesel three-wheelers. Many camps and awareness programmes were organised throughout the year to make drivers aware about benefits of e-autos. But, the MC did not get good response from auto drivers, most of whom were unwilling to buy subsidised e-autos. Over 10,000 illegal diesel autos ply in the city.

Municipal corporation elections not held

Delimitation of wards was carried out by the Department of Local bodies. Despite several issues, the process was completed. The delimitation exercise started with a survey of households in June 2022. However, the MC elections got delayed. Till now, there is no announcement of the date for holding the civic body elections.

Smart City projects yet to see the light of day

Even after over seven years of the launch of the ‘Smart City Mission’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, no significant project has seen the light of day in the city so far. The automated parking, skywalk project and smart ring road are hanging in fire. The Centre had chosen Amritsar for the Smart City project on September 20, 2016.

Waste management firm failed to work

The solid waste management company hired by the MC failed miserably in door-to-door garbage lifting, removing waste from collection points, bioremediation of garbage and setting up a waste to energy plant. The company officials claimed that the MC did not increase their funds as per the contract which affected its working.

43 buildings declared unsafe in holy city

In July, the Town Planning Department of the MC found that 43 buildings were unsafe in the city. A survey of buildings was conducted after a woman and her son were killed and four other members of their family injured in the Verka area on June 26.

Four die of asphyxia at pharmaceutical unit

Four workers, including a woman, died of asphyxia after a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals at Nag Kalan village on the Majitha on October 5.

Dog sterilisation work resumed

In August, the MC resumed the dog sterilisation project. The civic body allotted work order to sterilise 20,000 canine to —Animal Welfare Charitable Trust — a private firm. The project was suspended in November 2022 as the contract of the firm ended after sterilising 5,000 dogs. The sterilisation work was started again at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Naryangarh, and the Dog Sterilisation Centre, Mundal village, in the Verka area.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.