 Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

  • Amritsar
Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Computer teachers held multiple protests over their demand for pay parity in Amritsar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, December 18

As the countdown to 2024 is set to begin, the year 2023 has witnessed highs and lows for the education sector. This year saw significant steps taken to initiate reforms, especially in the public education sector and make a smooth transition towards tech-driven education in schools as well as higher education.

The impact of the reforms was significantly visible as Punjab’s first School of Eminence which was inaugurated in Amritsar. With the AAP government’s attempt to replicate Delhi-model of education and upgrade government schools at par with private institutions, Schools of Eminence (SOE) became a poster project. Out of 117 SOEs announced across the state, Amritsar has got four.

The SOE, Chheharta, became the face of the new beginning for government school system in the state. The work for three other SOEs in Jandiala Guru, Town Hall and on Mall Road is in progress.

While SOEs remained the most talked about development in the education sector, another achievement that probably went unnoticed due to floods in Punjab was the state’s emergence as one of the best performers in the country across indicators such as learning outcomes, equity and infrastructure in school education.

The Performance Grading Index Report 2021-22, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, used 73 indicators and six domains to assess the potential of schools across the country. Punjab topped in terms of learning outcomes, despite its infamous high dropout rate in government schools.

In higher education, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) researcher Tamanna Bhardwaj, an INSPIRE fellow of the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, began the year on high note after she was selected by the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) for the Saransh-2022 award in the life sciences category. She is pursuing PhD under the supervision of Dr Renu Bhardwaj, presently serving as Director, Research, GNDU.

The GNDU also added several accolades to its profile as an institute of scientific excellence. Several of its research scholars bagged lucrative scholarships and awards.

If the year 2023 was all about education reforms, it was also about dharnas and protests by teachers. Computer teachers in all government schools continued their protests throughout the year as they awaited regular pay parity as per service rules along with incentives promised to them by Education Minister Harjot Bains last year.

Similarly, teachers of aided and unaided colleges held three to four month-long series of protests against the Centralised Admission Portal that eventually delayed admissions to colleges for the 2023-24 session. The issue of shortage of teachers in Meritorious Schools is yet to be resolved as another year goes by. Meritorious Schools were pushed aside as SOEs gained prominence.

Infamous Dropout rate in government schools

The Performance Grading Index Report 2021-22, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, used 73 indicators and six domains to assess the potential of schools across the country. Punjab topped in terms of learning outcomes, despite its infamous high dropout rate in government schools.


