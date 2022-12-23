Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

Hanging wires are a common site across the city, but shopkeepers and commuters along Jamun Wali Road at the end of Lawrence Road commercial stretch is a case of sheer apathy. One of the busiest routes in city and a common site of traffic commotion, the corner at the road has a number of loose and hanging electricity wires just along the road.

Inconsiderate about the fact that they are vulnerable to mishaps, commuters and pedestrians often cross dangerously close to the wires while authorities concerned choose to look the other way.

Dangling wires, open cable joints, bare streetlight cables and transformers set up at a low height are putting the lives of residents and commuters in danger. —Pawan Kumar Sharma, A resident

While the issue has been often reported and raised by citizens and others, nothing substantial has been done in this regard till date. The Lawrence Road stretch is one of the busiest commercial stretches and it otherwise faces the problem of a mesh of wires running over many small shops and business establishments. But this particular spot is a three-way crossing where many food vendors occupy space right under the loose, naked wires. There is also a restaurant right beside the spot.

Often cars parked by their owners under the wires are vulnerable and ignorant of the risk that these wires pose to their lives. Vishal Kumar, a fruit vendor, said, “This is a problem and I try not to stand near the tangled wires. Only God knows when there may be a spark. The basic precautions must be taken.” More glaring is the fact that even naked cables with fuse wire are just a few feet above from the ground level.

“This is not an isolated case, but many such spots that pose risk of electrocution are there across city.”