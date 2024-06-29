Lopoke firing: Former policeman, 3 other suspects sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

The Lopoke police have booked at least 20 persons, including 13 by name, in connection with the yesterday’s firing by a group of armed persons led by a retired police inspector at Kakkar Tarin village.

Two persons died and five received bullet injuries in the incident. Though the police arrested four suspects, including retired cop Inderjit Singh, the remaining suspects were still absconding.

At least 20 persons have been booked for murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act. Besides retired cop Inderjit Singh, others who were arrested included Harpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh and Satnam Singh, all residents of Gumanpura village. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further probe. —Sukhjinder Thapar, DSP, Attari

The deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh and his nephew Beant Singh while Gajjan Singh, Mangal Singh, Jagtar Singh, Nirmal Singh and Baljit Singh were injured in the firing incident.

Among others, who were booked are Harbhej Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bagicha Singh, Surjit Singh, Gurmit Singh, Mahinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Manohar Singh and Inderjit Singh’s grandson, besides six unknown persons.

Nirmal Singh, one of the complainants, told the police that he was a farmer. He said they were three brothers and two sisters, all married and tilled their own share of land. He said they had a piece of land on Awan Lakha Singh Wala Road. He said on one side of the road he and his brothers had their land while on the other side of the road Inderjit Singh had his share of land. Inderjit’s five kanal land was adjoining the complainants land.

He said around 40 years ago, elders of both the families had mutually agreed to exchange the land so that their children did not face any problems in the future.

Now Inderjit was selling his land and wanted his five kanals back. Yesterday, he along with his accomplices, ploughed the land where complainants had grown green fodder. He said when they reached there, a group led by Inderjit entered into verbal dual and later opened fire at them leaving Gurpreet and Beant Singh and five other seriously injured. Gurpreet and Beant died on way to a hospital.

Thapar said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after an autopsy and raids were on to nab the remaining suspects who fled with weapons used in the crime.

