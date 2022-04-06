LPG delivery boy robbed of Rs 15,000 in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Three armed robbers looted an LPG gas cylinder delivery man at Chak Sikander village here recently. The incident occurred three days ago while a case was registered only on Monday evening.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jhanjia village, told the police that he was delivering an LPG cylinder near Chak Sikander village when a car passed by him and came to a halt a few steps ahead of him.

He said three occupants of the car came up to him and snatched Rs 15,400, besides a mobile phone and two LPG gas cylinders from him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, 341 and 34 of the IPC against unidentified robbers and further investigation is under progress.

One arrested with pistol

Meanwhile, the police arrested Baljit Singh of Maqboolpura area and recovered a toy pistol, an air gun and a country-made pistol of .315 calibre, besides four bullets from his possession. His accomplice Rohit of Maqboolpura, however, managed to slip away.

ASI Shiv Kumar, in-charge, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, said Baljit was arrested in a theft case by the police. During interrogation, he admitted to have some weapons which he had kept at his friend Rohit’s house.

He said when the police raided his house, he slipped away. The police confiscated the weapons which he had concealed outside his house.

The police have registered a fresh case under the Arms Act against them.