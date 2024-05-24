 LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

Independent candidate BK Sharma (right) during his door-to-door campaigning in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 23

While most of the 30 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from here are independents, a majority of them are unknown faces who do not have the resources and manpower to compete with the candidates of traditional political parties.

Said Prithvi Pal, a retired Agriculture Sub-Inspector, who is among the 18 independent candidates, “I am trying my luck. You must have heard of Satpal Dang. He used to roam around on a bicycle but still became a minister. If he could become a minister, why not me.”

What Prithvi Pal does not know is that Satpal Dang had a life-long commitment towards people and the communist ideology because of which he left Mumbai and came to Chheharta. Also back then, money and muscle power were not the basic pre-requisites for winning an election.

Prithvi Pal said, “Lottery tan kise di v lag sakdi e” (anyone can win a lottery). However, as he himself admitted, he had bought lottery tickets on many occasions but was never lucky enough to win.

Harjinder Pal, a retired government teacher who is also contesting, said, “My major concern is that the government has started New Pension Scheme by stopping the Old Pension Scheme.” He said he is asking government employees to vote for him to let the government know how many of them want the Old Pension Scheme revived.

Even though government teachers have powerful unions, Harjinder Pal was not very active in their activities while he was in government service. But somehow, he has decided to contest the elections. “I do not have the money as I cannot even spend Rs 2 lakh on campaigning.” Unlike Prithvi Pal, who is trying his luck, Harjinder Pal is merely trying to make a statement.

With a large number of independents in the fray, making election preparations has become challenging. And with many of them being non-serious candidates who are not even trying to reach out to the voters, questions can be raised on the eligibility criteria.

“It is a difficult question. If the criterion is tough, it would be against the democratic principles which allow everyone to contest. And if it is so simple, then there are chances that those who want to be in the

limelight will always be ready to try their luck,” said a retired teacher of political science, Prempal Singh.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

2
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

4
Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

5
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

6
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

7
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

8
Trending

Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

9
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke

10
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops, block roads

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...

In Haryana, Priyanka takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

In Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers


Cities

View All

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Majithia

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Taranjit Singh Sandhu releases manifesto, Amritsar’s all-round development emphasised

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

In Jalandhar, SPG holds mock drill ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads