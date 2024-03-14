LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, March 13
In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the city police along with paramilitary forces today carried out a flag march in the walled city area here.
The main objective behind the flag march was to instill a sense of security among the residents.
The teams were headed by Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I) and Surinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central). The flag march was conducted in areas falling under Division E police station, Division D police station, Gate Hakima and Islamabad police stations here.
“The flag march was organised from Hall Gate to Bharawan Da Dhaba, Katra Jaimal Singh, Godam Mohalla, Anngarh, Bharadiwal, Fatahpur etc,” said Dr Pragya Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police.
She said that the police also conduced foot patrolling in the crowded and sensitive areas of the city.
“The flag marches were organised in view of the ensuing parliamentary elections in the country. We wanted to instill a sense of security among the people besides warning the anti-social elements who could create ruckus during the polls,” she pointed out. She said the police officials were instructed to keep a close watch on the activities of miscreants.
Besides, the DCP said that owners of hotels, inns and guest-houses were asked to maintain a proper record of those checking in and checking out of their premises as per the rules. They were asked to inform the police in case anything suspicious was found. The owners have also been asked to install CCTV cameras and ensure that they are in working condition.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal