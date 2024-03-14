LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 13

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the city police along with paramilitary forces today carried out a flag march in the walled city area here.

The main objective behind the flag march was to instill a sense of security among the residents.

The teams were headed by Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I) and Surinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central). The flag march was conducted in areas falling under Division E police station, Division D police station, Gate Hakima and Islamabad police stations here.

“The flag march was organised from Hall Gate to Bharawan Da Dhaba, Katra Jaimal Singh, Godam Mohalla, Anngarh, Bharadiwal, Fatahpur etc,” said Dr Pragya Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

She said that the police also conduced foot patrolling in the crowded and sensitive areas of the city.

“The flag marches were organised in view of the ensuing parliamentary elections in the country. We wanted to instill a sense of security among the people besides warning the anti-social elements who could create ruckus during the polls,” she pointed out. She said the police officials were instructed to keep a close watch on the activities of miscreants.

Besides, the DCP said that owners of hotels, inns and guest-houses were asked to maintain a proper record of those checking in and checking out of their premises as per the rules. They were asked to inform the police in case anything suspicious was found. The owners have also been asked to install CCTV cameras and ensure that they are in working condition.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha