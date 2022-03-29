Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Two armed persons shot at a Ludhiana-based doctor and snatched his car (PB-06-AU-7777) in the Manawala area late on Sunday evening.

The victim, Dr Kulwinder Singh, and his wife were returning to Ludhiana after dropping their son at Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Vallah here.

Gangsters behind carjacking n According to sources, the snatchers were top-class gangsters, who were wanted in several murder and attempt-to-murder cases. Raids were on to nab the suspects. Why they abandoned car n As the keys of the car was with Dr Kulwinder Singh, the car could not go far away. Once the engine stopped, it could not be restarted and therefore the accused abandoned the car at Chohla Sahib.

They stopped at a dhaba to buy some eatables. An eyewitness at the dhaba captured the incident in his mobile, which was circulated on social media.

Dr Kulwinder suffered a bullet injury on his leg. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The car was later found abandoned in the Chohla Sahib area in Tarn Taran district. The police launched further investigation to identify the suspects.

Dr Kulwinder Singh runs an optical showroom by the name of Paradise Optics. He along with his wife Gagandeep Kaur had come to drop their son Gunraj Singh at Sri Guru Ramdass Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Vallah. After dropping him, they paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and left for Ludhiana.

At around 9.30pm, they stopped at a dhaba near Manawala. Dr Kulwinder went inside the eating joint to buy a food item. His wife Gagandeep Kaur was inside the car. In the meanwhile, two armed persons came and one of them sat on the driver seat while another pulled Gagandeep out of the car. She started shouting and raised an alarm.

Hearing her cries, Dr Kulwinder ran towards the car. The perpetrators first fired two gun shots in the air and later on seeing him fired at him. The bullet hit him on the leg. The miscreants sped away in the car.

Following the incident, an alert was sounded in the area. The car was found in Chohla Sahib area of Tarn Taran on Monday.

Deepak Hilori, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said investigation was under progress and CCTVs in the area were being scrutinised. “We have some leads and hopefully, the accused would be arrested soon,” he said.