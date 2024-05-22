Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, one of the biggest retailers and known for its chain of shopping malls, hypermarkets, and food processing centres spread across Middle East, Far East and Africa, is starting a logistics and food processing centre in Amritsar in Punjab.

Lulu Group International plays a significant role in marketing Indian agricultural products on a global stage. It provides a platform for the display and promotion of Indian products and brands in all its hypermarkets. Their collaboration serves as a pivotal platform for Indian agricultural goods to gain heightened visibility and accessibility in international markets, fostering greater trade opportunities and economic growth.

In India, the Group has its logistics and procurement centres in different states from where it annually exports Rs 10,000 crore worth of more than 45,000 MT of agriculture and other products. This is to feed all its 270 retail stores.

Director Salim MA said, “Amritsar is known for its vibrant business environment and thriving Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The city will now be a part of our sourcing of local products which will greatly help SMEs, local farmers, agricultural cooperatives and farmer’s producer organization. Our Group is also intending to have a logistics and food processing centre in Amritsar for the storage, processing, grading, and packing of various local agriculture and other produce. I am sure that in addition to supporting the local agricultural community and SMEs to have a dedicated market for their produce at better revenue, this will also create significant job opportunities in the State”.

Discussions have taken place with Taranjit Sandhu and a team of representatives from the Group will be soon visiting SMEs and other suppliers to finalise this collaboration.

