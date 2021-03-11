Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Staff of the veterinary wing of the MC treat an infected cow in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 12

Over 25 head of cattle died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Fatahpur Dairy Complex during the last 24 hours. The complex is one of the highly infected areas in the city. As the butchers, who remove skin of dead animals, denied to lift the carcasses of animals that died of the disease, a number of carcasses have been lying abandoned at the complex. The veterinary wing of the Municipal Corporation buried the carcasses at the MC’s dumping ground at Jhabal Road to curb further infection.

Dr Darshan Kashyap, MC veterinary wing incharge, said lumpy skin disease was reported in a few cows around a week ago and the dairy owners didn’t follow the instructions of the Animal Husbandry Department. “The disease is spreading due to vectors — flies and mosquitoes. The carcasses are not buried in time. We got information about the outbreak of the disease and buried all dead cows. Now, the situation is under control,” he said.

12,000 cows vaccinated so far

The Animal Husbandry Department found 4,000 infected cows in the district. As per the official data, only 50 cows have died due to lumpy skin disease. The mortality rate of the disease is only 1 per cent and recovery rate is above 95 per cent. The infection has been reported only in cows and not buffaloes. Amritsar district received 17,000 doses of vaccination and 12,000 cows have been vaccinated so far.

Dr Navraj Singh, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, said there were around 10,000 cows at the Fatahpur Dairy Complex. “Not every death is related to lumpy skin disease as two-three cows used to die every day before the outbreak of the disease. Still, there are some cases of infection at the complex. We have deployed a special team for the treatment of infected cows and they are monitoring the situation 24x7,” said Dr Navraj.

MC’s veterinary wing officials claimed that there was no causality of cows in the MC-operated gaushala at Naraingarh and Gaushala of Baba Boriwala Lohgarh Gate. The veterinary wing of the MC is also keeping a check on stray cows and infected cows are being treated at cattle pond of the MC.

“We have around 400 cows in the MC’s gaushala and there are 650 cows at Boriwala. We have vaccinated all animals. Not a single cow is infected with lumpy skin disease. There were around 50 cows infected at Boriwala Gaushala. We isolated them and started their treatment. Others have been vaccinated. Now, all these cows are safe and no causality has been reported,” said Dr Kashyap.

The veterinary wing officials found eight stray cows infected. They were transported to the MC’s animal pond. These cattle are being treated and veterinary doctors claimed that all are safe.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York event

2
World

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse 'One-China' policy

3
Haryana

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

4
Punjab

Farmers on warpath, Punjab govt releases Rs 100 cr arrears

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews SCAM ALERT Must Read Before Buying

6
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

7
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

8
J & K

Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of absconding terrorists hoist Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

9
Nation

'Most uncalled for': India flays Chinese 'hold' on global listing of Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Asghar

10
Entertainment

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Girl missing from Yamunanagar found dead in Amritsar

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, Chandigarh told

Dadu Majra dump: Work to clear remaining waste to start by Oct 15

Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Yamuna river swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified

2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Notorious gangster lands in police net

Notorious gangster lands in police net in Ludhiana

Scars of 1947 still etched in their memories

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's PA attacked in Ludhiana

Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala linemen union protests test, seeks regular jobs