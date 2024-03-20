Madhya Pradesh girl climbs atop commissioner’s office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

High drama was witnessed at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) when a girl from Madhya Pradesh climbed atop the Commissioner’s office to protest against police inaction. The DAC staff rescued her. The victim girl stated that a local youth established physical relations without her consent and recorded a nude video two months back. The girl met the youth on Instagram and came to Amritsar to meet him. After coming here, she stayed in a hotel. Her nude photos and videos were taken. One of the friends of the suspect youth threatened her at gunpoint and asked her not to disclose it to anyone. She got scared and returned home after three days.

The victim stated that after returning home in MP, the youth again started calling her on the pretext of making her video viral. He also demanded money from her. The suspect also asked her to do nude video calls in which his friends also participated. She became very upset because of all this and came to Amritsar to lodge a complaint. She visited the Mohkampura police station. The family of the suspect also reached the police station and she was forced to get married. The victim girl alleged that her gold chain and Rs 50,000 were also taken away. She alleged that after marriage, she was physically abused for 15 days. She asked her family to take her home but they didn’t come. The victim then reached the B-Division police station to file a complaint but the police did not take any action since February 12. Since then, she has been visiting one office after the other but her problems have found no takers. She had earlier also attempted suicide here, but was saved.

