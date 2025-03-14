Maharashtra’s Dada Chilke floors Iran’s Irfan

In an action-packed wrestling bout, Dada Chilke of Maharashtra beat Iran’s Irfan during a match held as part of the wrestling matches organised in memory of Bhola Pehalwan, who was a wrestler of Amritsar in the seventies.

The match was held at the wrestling stadium in Gole Bagh here on March 9. Sixty grapplers from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states, participated in the competition.

In all, 30 matches were held on the day. In a pulsating event, Jaskanwar Singh Jassa Patti of Tarn Taran beat Rohtak’s Rahuhl. The bout between Gurdeshwar Khujala and Shanbir Kohali remained inconclusive; Udai of Amritsar beat Joginder of Tarn Taran. The bout between Davinder of Chawinda and Devi Molla Pahalwan of Amritsar ended in a tie, Sam of Amritsar beat Arsh of Sultanwind, Raghujit beat Jagjit Khairti, Manthan of Amritsar beat Sultan Khairti, Rajan of Amritsar beat Arsh of Talwandi, Abhi of Amritsar beat Ansh, Himanshu beat Deepu, Kushal defeated Hartej.

Tarun of Himachal Pradesh outclassed Arun of Amritsar, Sahil, junior national champion beat Abhbishek Ajnala, Jugraj of Batala got the better of Mantej Sur Singh. The bout between Robin Kohali and Noor Mullanpur ended in a tie. Meanwhile, Robin beat Vishal, Nikhil beat Akshay and Suraj defeated Dilpreet of Tarn Taran.

In the under-17 category, Punjab Bal Kesari, Gurikman Ghanaur, of Patiala came first and Gurwinder of Rajpura was adjudged second, while Sakshat Kohali and Jashan Kohali shared the third position.

From Patiala, MLA Gurlal Singh, an international kabaddi player, was the chief guest, who was joined by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in giving away the prizes to the winners.