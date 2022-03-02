Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour

Amritsar: A large number of devotees thronged Shivalayas to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri in the city on Tuesday. Serpentine queues of devotees were seen outside temples. Holding flowers and pots of water added with milk devotees waited with patience for their turn to enter the sanctum sanctorum. Stalls of langar offering foods of various kinds were all over the city. Temples, especially the oldest Shivalaya Virbhan and Bhaiya Da Shivalaya, saw serpentine queues of devotees right since dawn. However, at many places, langar and overcrowding of people impeded the smooth flow of traffic. A large number of devotees thronging the stalls added to the road congestion. Traffic jams were seen on Shivala, Hussainpura, outside Hall Gate, Queen’s, Cooper, MM Malviya, Majitha, Batala and other roads of the city. At some places, disposable glasses, plates and leftovers of eatables were littered on the road after wrapping up of the langers in the evening. TNS

Offer prayers at a temple to celebrate Mahashivratri in Amritsar on Tuesday. photos: Vishal Kumar/Sunil Kumar

