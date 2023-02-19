Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 18

Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, was celebrated in the holy city of Amritsar on Saturday. Thousands of devotees made beelines for temples to offer prayers since the crack of the dawn.

Devotees pay obeisance at a temple to mark Mahashivratri in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

They were seen holding pitchers filled with milk in their hands and patiently waited for their turn to enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples. The temples were decked up with flowers and decorative lights. Huge rush of devotees were witnessed at famous Shiva temples, including Shivala Veer Bhan, Shivala Bhaiyan, Durigana Temple etc.

The people organised langars across the city that led to snarl-ups on several roads. The police remained on their toes to thwart any untoward incident and police teams were deputed outside temples and other religious places.