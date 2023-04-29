Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait installed at Attari check-post

Amritsar, April 28

A digitised version of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, dedicated to 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was installed at the significant location at the Attari-Wagah border on Friday. The portrait has been prepared and digitised by author, heritage promoter and artist Harpreet Sandhu (former additional advocate general, Punjab).

“The portrait will not only be a sign of patriotism, but also of immense interest for the daily visitors during the retreat ceremony and above all a significant preview of the Father of the Nation from across the border,” said Harpreet Sandhu.

“To glorify the Mahatma, this huge portrait carries his meaningful quote (The future depends on what we do in the present),” added Sandhu.

Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force, acknowledged the innovative and dedicated efforts of nature artist Harpreet Sandhu for the portrait at the Attari JCP.

The pictorial work compiled by Harpreet Sandhu depicting Bapu’s message was also released by Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner (Amritsar) Harpreet Singh Sudan, DIG, Border Range, Dr Narinder Bhargav, Deputy Commissioner Customs ICP Attari Navneet Kaushal , Joint Commissioner (Customs), Attari JCP, Navdeep S Sandhu, Superintendent Customs AIPL Director Shamsheer Singh, Deputy Commandant BSF JCP Attari, BSF and Customs Department officers and jawans. — TNS

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan applauded the meaningful pictorial work done by Harpreet Sandhu and described the portrait to be a significant symbol at the Attari border.