Mahila Yog Shakti Divas observed

Amritsar, December 19
In order to mark the ‘Mahila Yog Shakti Divas’, Akhil Bharatiya Yog Sansthan on Sunday held an awareness programme, ‘Women and orthopaedic diseases and its cure with the help of yoga’.
Organisation’s national president Desh Raj presided over the programme held at BBK DAV College. Speaking on the occasion, he discussed about the changes and diseases that could occur in the body of a woman from her childhood to elderly age. He said during hormonal changes in a female body, sometimes doctors prescribed them certain medicines, which could bring negative impact on the body. He also talked about PCOD disease. He said many of the problems could be treated simply by making yoga a part of life.
He described some yoga postures apart from telling about some home remedies. He exhorted the people to shun junk food.
