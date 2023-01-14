Maid booked for stealing cash

Amritsar: Dr Pankaj Gupta of Majitha Road has lodged a complaint against Nikita of Bheelowal and others for allegedly stealing valuables and cash from his house. The incident occurred last month. The suspect was working at his house for the past two years. He said Nikita suddenly went on leave on December 4 and did not return. Later, he found the valuables missing and got a case filed against her. TNS
Man held with 10-gm heroin
Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have nabbed Lakhan, a resident of Variyam Singh Colony, Jhabal road, for allegedly possessing 10-gm heroin. A case was registered against him. A court has sent him to police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...