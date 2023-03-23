Maiden edition of sacred festival begins tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

A celebration of mystics, poets and their timeless verse weaved together in the backdrop of Amritsar’s heritage, the three-day Sacred Amritsar festival will bring to the city some of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Indian classical and contemporary music.

The festival, which will be hosted from March 24-26 at Gobindgarh Fort, will honour the spirit of Amritsar, a city known for its rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The festival has been curated by Teamwork Arts that curates annual Kabira Music festival and several other international/national performing arts events.