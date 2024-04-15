Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started replacing Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) lights with LED lights on all the main roads of the city. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said most of EESL lights on city roads are lying defunct and lead to road accidents at night. Now, all EESL lights are being replaced with LED lights with a five-year guarantee. The project will cost Rs 4.50 crore with free maintenance.

The MC Commissioner said a private firm has been hired to replace the EESL lights with LED lights on main roads of Amritsar city. The work order has been issued to the company and the firm will provide five years of free maintenance.

Before changing these lights, new cables have been installed at Circular Road, Ratan Singh Chowk to Kachehri Road stretch, from Ratan Singh Chowk to Maqbool Road, Cantonment Road, SSSS Chowk to Majitha Road Bypass, Tarn Wala Pul to Tarn Taran Road Overbridge, and from Daburji to Sultanwind Chowk.

Under the first phase, the work of installing cables has been initiated at Circular Road. Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineer Sarvrajinderpal Singh, JE Raman Kumar and Surinder Singh are supervising the ongoing work. Superintendent Sandeep Singh said the LED lights would be installed on all the main roads at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that a few years back, these EESL Lights were installed on main roads, but as the maintenance of EESL lights is expensive, they are now being replaced. — TNS

