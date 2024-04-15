Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Amritsar, April 14
The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started replacing Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) lights with LED lights on all the main roads of the city. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said most of EESL lights on city roads are lying defunct and lead to road accidents at night. Now, all EESL lights are being replaced with LED lights with a five-year guarantee. The project will cost Rs 4.50 crore with free maintenance.
The MC Commissioner said a private firm has been hired to replace the EESL lights with LED lights on main roads of Amritsar city. The work order has been issued to the company and the firm will provide five years of free maintenance.
Before changing these lights, new cables have been installed at Circular Road, Ratan Singh Chowk to Kachehri Road stretch, from Ratan Singh Chowk to Maqbool Road, Cantonment Road, SSSS Chowk to Majitha Road Bypass, Tarn Wala Pul to Tarn Taran Road Overbridge, and from Daburji to Sultanwind Chowk.
Under the first phase, the work of installing cables has been initiated at Circular Road. Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineer Sarvrajinderpal Singh, JE Raman Kumar and Surinder Singh are supervising the ongoing work. Superintendent Sandeep Singh said the LED lights would be installed on all the main roads at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.
Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that a few years back, these EESL Lights were installed on main roads, but as the maintenance of EESL lights is expensive, they are now being replaced. — TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped