Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The city police claimed to have nabbed the main shooter, who fired gunshots outside a house at Chheharta, with a pistol here on Tuesday. The task of firing was assignment by gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Satnam Singh alias Satta. The accused has been identified as Yudhveer Singh, alias Yodha of Sultanwind village. The police also recovered a pistol and four cartridges of .32 bore pistol.

Earlier the police had arrested Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban of Kullowali village, and Joginder Singh, alias Rinku of Naraigarh, along with Rs 1.2 lakh and five mobile phones on April 30.

The police had nominated Ravisher Singh of Naraigarh, who is settled in Portugal, gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Satnam Singh alias Satta in the same case for their involvement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP City-3) Abhimanyu Rana said a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, in-charge, CIA staff, succeeded in nabbing the wanted main shooter Yudhveer Singh, alias Yodha, along with the 32 bore pistol used in the incident.

On the complaint of victim Harminder Singh, alias Kishan of Surtan Singh Colony in Naraingarh, Chheharta, the police had registered a case on April 22 in which the victim stated that around 9 pm, youths came on a motorcycle and fired gunshots at his car. After investigating the case from all aspects, accused Jobanjit Singh and Joginder Singh were arrested on April 30 and now the main shooter, Yudhveer Singh alias Yodha, who opened fire outside the house was arrested.

The arrested accused, Yudhveer Singh, has already been booked in two cases, including attempt to murder, at the Sultanwind police station and a case under the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Tarn Taran. He came out on bail from Goindwal Jail around four months ago.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest his other accomplice. The arrested accused will be produced in a court. The investigation is ongoing in the case after addition of offenses in case of 336/34 IPC at Chheharta police station. Investigation is going on in the case. The police added Sections 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act to the case.