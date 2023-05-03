 Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol : The Tribune India

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

The main shooter in custody of the Amritsar police on Tuesday. Vishal



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The city police claimed to have nabbed the main shooter, who fired gunshots outside a house at Chheharta, with a pistol here on Tuesday. The task of firing was assignment by gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Satnam Singh alias Satta. The accused has been identified as Yudhveer Singh, alias Yodha of Sultanwind village. The police also recovered a pistol and four cartridges of .32 bore pistol.

Earlier the police had arrested Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban of Kullowali village, and Joginder Singh, alias Rinku of Naraigarh, along with Rs 1.2 lakh and five mobile phones on April 30.

The police had nominated Ravisher Singh of Naraigarh, who is settled in Portugal, gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Satnam Singh alias Satta in the same case for their involvement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP City-3) Abhimanyu Rana said a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, in-charge, CIA staff, succeeded in nabbing the wanted main shooter Yudhveer Singh, alias Yodha, along with the 32 bore pistol used in the incident.

On the complaint of victim Harminder Singh, alias Kishan of Surtan Singh Colony in Naraingarh, Chheharta, the police had registered a case on April 22 in which the victim stated that around 9 pm, youths came on a motorcycle and fired gunshots at his car. After investigating the case from all aspects, accused Jobanjit Singh and Joginder Singh were arrested on April 30 and now the main shooter, Yudhveer Singh alias Yodha, who opened fire outside the house was arrested.

The arrested accused, Yudhveer Singh, has already been booked in two cases, including attempt to murder, at the Sultanwind police station and a case under the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Tarn Taran. He came out on bail from Goindwal Jail around four months ago.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest his other accomplice. The arrested accused will be produced in a court. The investigation is ongoing in the case after addition of offenses in case of 336/34 IPC at Chheharta police station. Investigation is going on in the case. The police added Sections 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act to the case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

3
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

4
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

5
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

6
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

8
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

9
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Teachers stage dharna, hold meetings in Amritsar to show solidarity

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara